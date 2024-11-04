Isaiah Likely Injury: Listed as DNP on Monday

Likely (hamstring) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

The Ravens merely held a walkthrough Monday. It's a new injury for Likely, who had yet to miss a single practice rep all season through nine weeks. The Ravens have a quick turnaround this week ahead of a Thursday night date with the Bengals. If Likely is unable to go, Mark Andrews and Charlie Kolar would handle tight end duties, and Baltimore could opt to use more three-wide sets with Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and newcomer Diontae Johnson.