Isaiah Likely News: Bounces back with trip to end zone

Likely had five receptions (on eight targets) for 38 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 24-19 loss to Philadelphia.

Likely responded well from his zero-catch outing against the Chargers last week, posting his fourth touchdown reception of the season against the Eagles on Sunday. Starter Mark Andrews produced the finer fantasy line (6-67-1), though Likely still helped managers who stuck with him following the aforementioned dud against Los Angeles. Likely should be a viable fantasy option in deeper formats when the Ravens return from the upcoming bye to face the Giants on Dec. 15.