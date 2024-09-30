Isaiah Likely News: Limited usage again

Likely had one catch for 26 yards on two targets in Sunday's win over the Bills.

Likely's usage continues to be a fraction of what it was in the season opener, when he drew 12 targets. He made a splash with his lone catch Sunday night with an impressive leaping grab for a 26-yard gain that was Baltimore's longest completion of the night. Likely is playing a healthy snap share at 60 percent over the first four games. However, Baltimore has gone to a more run-heavy approach of late and is mixing and matching its tight-end personnel. This development not only is limiting Likely's chances, but the entire group of pass catchers as a whole. The Ravens have attempted fewer than 20 passes in each of the last two games, both of which were wins. Likely and the Ravens head to Cincinnati to face the Bengals in Week 5.