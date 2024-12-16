Fantasy Football
Isaiah Likely headshot

Isaiah Likely News: Makes two grabs Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Likely caught both of his targets for 17 yards in Sunday's win over the Giants.

Likely's usage dropped back off Sunday after he drew eight targets in Baltimore's last game before the bye. He continues to play a healthy snap-share as he has been on the field for over halt the snaps in each of the last three games, but his usage in the passing game is inconsistent. The Ravens have a pivotal home game against the Steelers in Week 16. In Likely's last outing against Pittsburgh, he caught four of five targets for 75 yards.

Isaiah Likely
Baltimore Ravens
