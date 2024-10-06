Isaiah Likely News: Pops for two TDs against Cincy

Likely caught all three of his targets for 13 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 41-38 overtime win over the Bengals.

Lamar Jackson threw four TDs on the day and three of them went to tight ends, including short scoring tosses to Likely in the third and fourth quarters. The third-year player has three touchdowns on only 16 catches through five games, and he hasn't seen more than three targets in a contest since his career-high 12 in Week 1 against Kansas City. Likely will remain a TD-dependent fantasy option in Week 6 against the Commanders.