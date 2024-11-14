Isaiah Likely News: Practices fully Thursday

Likely (hamstring) was a full practice participant Thursday.

The full session should clear the way for Likely to return to action Sunday in Pittsburgh after he sat out the Ravens' Week 10 win over the Bengals due to the hamstring injury. His absence last week freed up a larger role in the passing game for top tight end Mark Andrews (6-68-1 receiving line on seven targets), but the expected return of Likely in Week 11 will presumably lower Andrews' fantasy ceiling. As for Likely himself, he's failed to come close to matching his lofty production in the Ravens' loss to the Chiefs in Week 1, when he caught nine balls for 111 yards and a touchdown on 12 targets. In his subsequent eight appearances combined, Lively has been contained to a 15-160-2 line on 22 targets.