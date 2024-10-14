Isaiah Likely News: Sees four targets Sunday

Likely had two catches for 27 yards on four targets Sunday against the Commanders.

Likely came back to earth Sunday after nabbing two touchdowns against the Bengals in Week 5. He actually saw his highest target volume since Week 1 but it only amounted to two catches and 27 yards. It's encouraging that Likely played significantly more snaps (46) than Mark Andrews (34) but Andrews had his best pass-catching performance of the season and could start commanding a bigger share of the targets going forward. Still, Likely has promising peripheral metrics for targets per route (25.8%) and yards per route run (2.13), and with tight end production down league-wide, he actually ranks as TE5 in total fantasy points this season.