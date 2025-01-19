Isaiah Likely News: Stellar showing in playoff defeat

Likely brought in four of five targets for 73 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' 27-25 divisional-round loss to the Bills on Sunday.

Likely led the Ravens in receiving yards on the evening while delivering a spectacular diving touchdown reception with 1:33 remaining to bring Baltimore within a two-point conversion of tying the Bills and likely forcing overtime. Prior to that, the third-year pro posted 39- and five-yard grabs on the Ravens' opening possession to help set up the first touchdown of the game. Likely recorded 126 receiving yards over Baltimore's two-week postseason run following a regular season during which he generated a career-best 42-477-6 line on 58 targets across 16 games. Likely is due to play out the final year of his rookie contract in 2025, but the combination of his ascension this past season and Mark Andrews' age should result in the former receiving an offer for an extension this offseason.