Isaiah Likely News: Two grabs in Week 7

Likely caught two of four targets for 17 yards in Monday's 41-31 win over the Buccaneers.

Despite leading all Baltimore tight ends in offensive snaps (35), Likely was not much of a factor in the Ravens victory of the Buccaneers on Monday night. Teammate Mark Andrews, however, had his first big game of the season, catching all four of his targets for 41 yards and two touchdowns. The 24-year-old Likely caught just two passes for the second-straight week, and it is possible he could see his role in the offense continue to be diminished by Andrews' possible rise to his former production levels. Nonetheless, Likely is extremely difficult to trust for fantasy purposes heading into a Week 8 matchup against the Browns.