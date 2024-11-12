Isiah Pacheco Injury: Designated to return

Pacheco (fibula) has been designated to return from injured reserve by the Chiefs, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Pacheco, who was placed on IR on Sep. 18, is now available to resume practicing with the team. He is returning from a fractured fibula, and has been eying a late-November return, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. The running back's 21-day window will now extend to the end of the month, and it remains to be seen when Kansas City will officially activate him. Until then, Kareem Hunt figures to continue seeing the majority of touches in the Chiefs' backfield.