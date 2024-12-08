Isiah Pacheco News: Works as clear RB1 with 16 touches
Pacheco rushed 14 times for 55 yards while catching two of four targets for six yards in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Chargers.
Pacheco returned to the clear-cut lead role in his second game back from a fractured fibula, as Kareem Hunt and Samaje Perine combined for just eight touches. After posting 189 scrimmage yards and a touchdown in two games prior to the injury, Pacheco has 110 total yards without a score in two games since returning. Pacheco will look to pick up the pace in Week 15 against the Browns.
