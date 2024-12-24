Ivan Pace Injury: Designated to return from IR

The Vikings designated Pace (hamstring) to return from injured reserve Tuesday, Craig Peters of the team's official site reports.

Pace missed the Vikings' last four games due to a hamstring injury he picked up in Week 12 against the Bears. With his 21-day practice window opened Tuesday, Pace will be able to return to practice this week, and depending on his participation in those sessions, he could be activated off IR ahead of Minnesota's Week 17 clash against Green Bay on Sunday. Prior to his injury, Pace accumulated 59 tackles (31 solo), including 2.0 sacks, and returned a fumble for a touchdown over nine regular-season games.