Ivan Pace headshot

Ivan Pace Injury: Estimated as full participant

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 25, 2024 at 12:52pm

Pace (hamstring) was listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday's estimated injury report.

Pace has missed the Vikings' last four games while on injured reserve due to a hamstring injury he suffered against Chicago in Week 12. He was designated to return from IR on Tuesday, and while Wednesday's session was a walkthrough rather than a practice, Pace's full participation indicates that he is progressing well through his recovery. If he's able to fully participate in practice over the next two days, Pace could be activated off IR ahead of Sunday's NFC North clash against the Packers.

Ivan Pace
Minnesota Vikings
More Stats & News
