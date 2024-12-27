Ivan Pace Injury: Iffy to come off IR for Week 17

Pace (hamstring), who is still on IR, is questionable to suit up against the Packers on Sunday.

Pace was designated to return from injured reserve Tuesday and was deemed a full participant in practice throughout the week. However, it's not certain that he'll be active for Sunday's big matchup against Green Bay, and Minnesota would need to activate hm from IR by 4 pm ET on Saturday for that to be a possibility. Pace had started in all nine of the games in which he played prior to getting hurt Week 12 versus Chicago.