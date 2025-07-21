Jack Campbell News: Healthy to begin training camp
Campbell (hip) is participating in training camp, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.
Campbell showed off some of his coverage skills from the middle linebacker spot at Monday's practice, demonstrating that he's over the hip injury that limited his participation in OTAs. The 2023 first-round draft pick has 226 regular-season tackles through two campaigns in Detroit.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now