Jack Campbell News: Healthy to begin training camp

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Campbell (hip) is participating in training camp, Tim Twentyman of the Lions' official site reports.

Campbell showed off some of his coverage skills from the middle linebacker spot at Monday's practice, demonstrating that he's over the hip injury that limited his participation in OTAs. The 2023 first-round draft pick has 226 regular-season tackles through two campaigns in Detroit.

Jack Campbell
Detroit Lions
