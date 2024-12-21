Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jack Cochrane headshot

Jack Cochrane Injury: Suffers broken ankle Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on December 21, 2024 at 6:19pm

Cochrane suffered a broken ankle in Saturday's win over the Texans, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Cochrane was injured on a kickoff in the first quarter versus Houston, and he's now likely to miss the remainder of the season. The 25-year-old linebacker was a fixture on special teams for Kansas City, having logged 293 snaps for that unit prior to Saturday's contest. He played just nine defensive snaps this season. Cochrane's regular season appears to be over, finishing with five tackles (three solo).

Jack Cochrane
Kansas City Chiefs
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now