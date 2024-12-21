Jack Cochrane Injury: Suffers broken ankle Saturday

Cochrane suffered a broken ankle in Saturday's win over the Texans, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

Cochrane was injured on a kickoff in the first quarter versus Houston, and he's now likely to miss the remainder of the season. The 25-year-old linebacker was a fixture on special teams for Kansas City, having logged 293 snaps for that unit prior to Saturday's contest. He played just nine defensive snaps this season. Cochrane's regular season appears to be over, finishing with five tackles (three solo).