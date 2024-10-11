Jacob Martin Injury: Practicing fully but still on IR

Martin (toe) logged a full practice Friday but remains on injured reserve and is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Martin has logged three full practices in the lead-up to the Week 6 London game against the Jaguars, but he will need to be officially activated from injured reserve prior to Sunday's game in order to suit up. If Martin plays, he would provide edge depth for a Chicago pass rush that will be looking to generate extra pressure to make up for a depleted Bears secondary that will be without starting safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion) and likely starting cornerback Tyrique Stevenson (calf) as well.