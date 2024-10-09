Jacob Martin Injury: Returns to practice

Martin (toe) was designated to return from injured reserve and was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimate.

Martin was placed on IR before the first game of the season and has had his 21-window to practice with the team opened. Although he'll still need to be moved to the 53-man roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, he appears on track to be with the Bears estimating he could have practiced in full Wednesday. Further clarity on his status for Week 6's London matchup will likely come closer to kickoff Sunday.