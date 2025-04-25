Jacob Parrish News: Joins Buccaneers' secondary

The Buccaneers selected Parrish in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 84th overall.

Parrish comes to Tampa Bay after three strong seasons at Kansas State. His best season came as a true sophomore when he racked up 13 pass breakups and four interceptions. The production dropped off a bit (8 PBU, 1 INT) in 2024 but he still played well enough to be on the Day 2 radar. Parrish's calling card is his speed (4.35). That speed will need to be his carrying tool because Parrish is undersized at 5-foot-9 and 191 pounds with short arms (28th percentile for corners).