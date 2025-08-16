Brissett and the Cardinals' offense started slowly with a five-play drive that culminated in a punt, but the second possession was a different story. The veteran signal-caller helmed an 11-play, 67-yard march he capped off with a 16-yard touchdown pass to Simi Fehoko and in which he recorded five completions overall. Brissett had 12- and 17-yard connections with Andre Baccellia and Xavier Weaver during the drive, and he was done for the night following the scoring toss. Brissett is firmly entrenched as Kyler Murray's primary back up as the regular season approaches.