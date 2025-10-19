Brissett is subbing in for Murray for a second contest in a row after the former completed 27 of 44 passes for 320 yards, two touchdowns and one interception and turned three carries into 19 yards in the Cardinals' Week 6 loss at Indianapolis. In Week 7, though, Brissett will be facing a tougher test in Green Bay's 11th-ranked pass defense (207.2 yards per game). Sunday's outing may be Brissett's last spot start for the foreseeable future with Murray expected to return to action Week 9 in Dallas after a Week 8 bye, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.