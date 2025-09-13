Ekeler played nearly half of the offensive snaps and logged 19 touches through the first two games, so his absence leaves a massive opportunity. Croskey-Merritt looks like the favorite to claim the bulk of those duties, but veteran running back Jeremy McNichols should play a role in the passing game while Chris Rodriguez -- who was a healthy scratch for the first two games -- may mix in too. Through two games, Croskey-Merritt rushed 14 times for 99 yards (7.1 YPC) and a touchdown but failed to haul in either of his two targets.