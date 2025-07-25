Jaelan Phillips News: Cleared to practice
Phillips (knee) participated in Friday's practice, Yianni Kourakis of WPBF News reports.
Phillips suffered a partial right ACL tear in early October that ended his 2024 campaign. He was able to participate in OTAs in a limited capacity and has progressed enough in his recovery to be fully active in practices for training camp. Phillips has played just 12 regular-season games over the last two years but is expected to be the Dolphins' second starting edge rusher opposite Bradley Chubb.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now