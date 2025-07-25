Jaelan Phillips News: Cleared to practice

Phillips (knee) participated in Friday's practice, Yianni Kourakis of WPBF News reports.

Phillips suffered a partial right ACL tear in early October that ended his 2024 campaign. He was able to participate in OTAs in a limited capacity and has progressed enough in his recovery to be fully active in practices for training camp. Phillips has played just 12 regular-season games over the last two years but is expected to be the Dolphins' second starting edge rusher opposite Bradley Chubb.