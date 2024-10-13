Jahmyr Gibbs News: Overshadowed by Montgomery

Gibbs rushed the ball 12 times for 63 yards in Sunday's 47-9 win over the Cowboys. He added three receptions on five targets for 28 yards.

Gibbs worked evenly with David Montgomery on the ground and was much better as a pass catcher, though Montgomery's fantasy performance was superior thanks to a pair of scores. Even so, Gibbs turned in a fine performance that was highlighted by a 20-yard reception and five rush attempts that went for at least five yards. He now has a minium of 78 total yards from scrimmage in all five games this season, though he has ceded a lot of work at the goal line to David Montgomery.