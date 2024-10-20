Jahmyr Gibbs News: Standout all-around effort in win

Gibbs rushed 15 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns and brought in all four targets for 44 yards in the Lions' 31-29 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Gibbs led the Lions' ground game across the board and also finished as the second-leading pass catcher in both receptions and receiving yards. The versatile second-year pro recorded his second multi-touchdown effort in three games as well with 45- and eight-yard scoring runs in the second quarter, and his rushing yardage total was a new season high. Gibbs workload was aided by the fact backfield mate David Montgomery missed some time in the first half due to a knee injury, but the Alabama product's numbers stand out under any circumstance. Gibbs next takes aim at the Titans defense in a Week 8 home matchup.