Jahmyr Gibbs

Jahmyr Gibbs News: Standout all-around effort in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 20, 2024

Gibbs rushed 15 times for 116 yards and two touchdowns and brought in all four targets for 44 yards in the Lions' 31-29 win over the Vikings on Sunday.

Gibbs led the Lions' ground game across the board and also finished as the second-leading pass catcher in both receptions and receiving yards. The versatile second-year pro recorded his second multi-touchdown effort in three games as well with 45- and eight-yard scoring runs in the second quarter, and his rushing yardage total was a new season high. Gibbs workload was aided by the fact backfield mate David Montgomery missed some time in the first half due to a knee injury, but the Alabama product's numbers stand out under any circumstance. Gibbs next takes aim at the Titans defense in a Week 8 home matchup.

Jahmyr Gibbs
Detroit Lions
