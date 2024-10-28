Jaire Alexander Injury: Avoids serious injury

Initial testing on Alexander's knee injury Monday did not reveal any significant concerns, and the Packers will continue to monitor his soreness throughout the week, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

The All-Pro cornerback sustained a knee injury late in the Packers' Week 8 win over the Jaguars, but Demovsky's report Monday suggests Alexander avoided what could have been a serious issue. His practice participation throughout the week will likely provide the best indication on whether he can play through injury in the Packers' Week 9 divisional matchup against the Lions.