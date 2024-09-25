Jaire Alexander Injury: Dealing with quadriceps issue

Alexander (quadriceps) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice.

Alexander popped up on the Packers' injury report as a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, despite playing 98-percent of the team's defensive snaps and recording a pick-six during Green Bay's Week 3 win over the Titans. If the All-Pro cornerback is unable to move past his quadriceps issue in time for Sunday's matchup against the Vikings, expect Corey Ballentine to see more work with the Packers' first-team defense.