Jaire Alexander Injury: DNP to open week

Alexander (groin) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Alexander was inactive for the Packers' Week 4 loss against the Vikings after not being able to practice in the final session leading up to the game. His DNP on Wednesday isn't a great start to the week, but the veteran corner will have two more opportunities to practice in some capacity ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams. Alexander has accrued 11 tackles (10 solo) and four passes defended (two interceptions, including a pick-six) across three regular-season games.