Jaire Alexander Injury: Gets questionable tag

Alexander (groin) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Alexander missed the Packers' Week 4 loss to the Vikings due to both a quadriceps and groin issue. He kicked off this week with a DNP, but subsequently practiced consecutive days in limited fashion. He is looking like a true game-time decision Sunday. If he is unable to suit up, Corey Ballentine would be next in line to start at cornerback opposite Eric Stokes, with Keisean Nixon in the slot.