Jaire Alexander headshot

Jaire Alexander Injury: Gets questionable tag

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 5, 2024 at 7:14am

Alexander (groin) is considered questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams, Tom Silverstein of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Alexander missed the Packers' Week 4 loss to the Vikings due to both a quadriceps and groin issue. He kicked off this week with a DNP, but subsequently practiced consecutive days in limited fashion. He is looking like a true game-time decision Sunday. If he is unable to suit up, Corey Ballentine would be next in line to start at cornerback opposite Eric Stokes, with Keisean Nixon in the slot.

Jaire Alexander
Green Bay Packers
