Jaire Alexander Injury: Inactive again

Alexander (groin) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Rams, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Alexander will miss a second straight game after a groin injury popped up ahead of the Packers' Week 4 loss to the Vikings. However, Green Bay will have Carrington Valentine available after he missed back-to-back weeks, and he should start opposite Eric Stokes versus Los Angeles. Alexander logged limited practices Thursday and Friday of Week 5 prep, so he should have a good chance of returning to action in Week 6 against the Cardinals.