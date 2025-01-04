Jaire Alexander Injury: Landing on IR

Green Bay is placing Alexander (knee) on injured reserve, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Alexander underwent a knee scope early this week, so it's no surprise that he's being moved to IR. Per Rapoport, the veteran cornerback will be eligible to rejoin the Packers if they make the Super Bowl, though it's unclear if he'll be fully recovered by that point. Alexander played in just seven regular-season games for the second consecutive campaign, and he's participated in that number of contests or fewer three of the past four regular seasons. He'll finish 2024 with 16 tackles (15 solo) and seven pass defenses, including two interceptions -- one of which was a pick-six.