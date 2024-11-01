Jaire Alexander Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Alexander (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Alexander was unable to practice all week after sustaining a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Packers' Week 8 win over the Jaguars. However, Friday's injury report indicates that the veteran corner still has a chance to suit up in Week 9. If Alexander is sidelined Sunday, Eric Stokes and Corey Ballentine (ankle) could see increased work with the Packers' first-team defense.