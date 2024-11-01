Fantasy Football
Jaire Alexander headshot

Jaire Alexander Injury: Questionable for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 1, 2024

Alexander (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.

Alexander was unable to practice all week after sustaining a knee injury in the fourth quarter of the Packers' Week 8 win over the Jaguars. However, Friday's injury report indicates that the veteran corner still has a chance to suit up in Week 9. If Alexander is sidelined Sunday, Eric Stokes and Corey Ballentine (ankle) could see increased work with the Packers' first-team defense.

Jaire Alexander
Green Bay Packers
