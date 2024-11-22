Jaire Alexander Injury: Sitting out in Week 12

Alexander (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Alexander initially injured his knee near the end of the Packers' Week 8 win in Jacksonville. After sitting out Week 9 against the Lions, he was cleared to return following the team's Week 10 bye, but he lasted just 10 snaps on defense before exiting early from this past Sunday's contest at Chicago. Alexander revealed Thursday that he's tending to a "tear on my PCL" that may result in more missed games, per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. Coach Matt LaFleur said Friday that Alexander isn't a candidate for injured reserve, though, meaning he currently isn't expected to be sidelined for three more outings beyond Week 12.