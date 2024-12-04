Jaire Alexander Injury: Won't return for Week 14

Alexander (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Thursday night's matchup against the Lions, Wes Hodkiewicz of the Packers' official site reports.

Alexander appeared to be on track to play in Thursday night's divisional matchup after opening the Packers' week of practice with consecutive estimated limited sessions. However, he downgraded to no participation Wednesday, suggesting that his knee injury remains too significant for him to play in Week 14. The Packers are expected to continue starting Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine as their top outside cornerbacks until Alexander recovers from his knee issue.