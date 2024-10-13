Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jaire Alexander headshot

Jaire Alexander News: Returning to action in Week 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 13, 2024

Alexander (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Alexander sat out Weeks 4 and 5 due to what first was termed a quad injury and then a groin issue, but a trio of limited sessions during Week 6 prep was enough for him to make his return to action this Sunday. He'll resume his role as the Packers' No. 1 cornerback as the team looks to stop an Arizona offense that features QB Kyler Murray, RB James Conner, WRs Marvin Harrison and Michael Wilson and TE Trey McBride.

Jaire Alexander
Green Bay Packers
More Stats & News