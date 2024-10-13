Jaire Alexander News: Returning to action in Week 6

Alexander (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Cardinals, Mike Spofford of the Packers' official site reports.

Alexander sat out Weeks 4 and 5 due to what first was termed a quad injury and then a groin issue, but a trio of limited sessions during Week 6 prep was enough for him to make his return to action this Sunday. He'll resume his role as the Packers' No. 1 cornerback as the team looks to stop an Arizona offense that features QB Kyler Murray, RB James Conner, WRs Marvin Harrison and Michael Wilson and TE Trey McBride.