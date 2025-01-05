Jake Bates News: Capitalizes on only FGA in win

Bates made his only field-goal attempt while going 4-for-4 on extra-point tries in Sunday night's 31-9 win over Minnesota.

Bates connected on his only field-goal attempt as time expired in the first half, nailing a 48-yarder to give the Lions a 10-6 lead at the break. Additionally, the kicker got back on track when it comes to PATs, making all four of his tries in Week 18. Bates has now finished his rookie regular season having gone 26-for-29 on field-goal attempts while making 64 of 67 PATs over 17 games. He'll look to keep it up when Detroit returns to action in the NFC divisional round in two weeks.