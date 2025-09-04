Meyers expressed uncertainty about the odds of he and Las Vegas reaching agreement on a long-term extension after Wednesday's practice, but the retirement of Cooper -- who inked with the Raiders last week -- should benefit him both in terms of projected target share and contract leverage. Though Las Vegas can lean on star TE Brock Browers in the passing game, the team now has little in the way of proven contributors at wideout behind Meyers. Tre Tucker tallied just a 47-539-3 receiving line while playing all 17 regular-season games last year, while rookies Dont'e Thornton and Jack Bech have yet to handle a regular-season snap. Meyers requested a trade late August and said Wednesday he doesn't intend to hold out, and negotiation leverage now seems to have swung in his favor ahead of Sunday's road matchup against the Patriots.