Jaleel McLaughlin News: Five touches in loss

McLaughlin rushed three times for eight yards in Sunday's 23-16 loss to the Chargers. He added two receptions on two targets for 17 yards.

McLaughlin continued to operate as Denver's No. 2 running back in the contest, playing 14 of the Broncos' 55 offensive snaps. Meanwhile, starter Javonte Williams played a healthy 37 snaps but saw just three more carries than McLaughlin. The Denver backfield has failed to become a strong unit so far in 2024, as play has been inconsistent and unimpressive through five games. With rookie Audric Estime rejoining the team after a four-week stint on injured reserve, the running back situation could become more muddied as the coaching staff tries to get the ground game going. The 24-year-old McLaughlin remains difficult to trust for fantasy purposes with his limited role in Denver's offense. The Broncos will visit the Saints in Week 7.