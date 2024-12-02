Jaleel McLaughlin News: Receives starter's workload Monday

McLaughlin rushed 14 times for 84 yards while catching one of two targets for no gain in Monday's 41-32 win over Cleveland.

McLaughlin received 10 more carries than any teammate in Monday's primetime matchup. This comes on the heels of the sophomore leading Denver in rushing yards a week prior. Audric Estime remained in the mix with three carries for 12 yards, but Javonte Williams had the worst rushing day of the trio despite punching in a short touchdown. McLaughlin handled the increased workload in stride, making him a potential hot pickup coming out of the Broncos' upcoming bye week.