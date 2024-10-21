Jalen Carter News: Impresses in Week 7

Carter recorded four total tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, in Sunday's 28-3 win over the Giants.

Carter played a season high 96-percent of the Eagles' defensive snaps in Week 7 and it lead to his best performance of the season, sacking Daniel Jones in the second and third quarters of Sunday's win. The 2023 first-round pick out of Georgia has now tallied 14 total tackles, including 6.0 sacks, and three passes defended through Philadelphia's first six games. Expect Carter to continue serving as the Eagles' top interior defensive lineman as the team travels to Cincinnati in Week 8.