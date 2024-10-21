Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Jalen Carter headshot

Jalen Carter News: Impresses in Week 7

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 21, 2024 at 3:44pm

Carter recorded four total tackles (three solo), including 2.0 sacks, in Sunday's 28-3 win over the Giants.

Carter played a season high 96-percent of the Eagles' defensive snaps in Week 7 and it lead to his best performance of the season, sacking Daniel Jones in the second and third quarters of Sunday's win. The 2023 first-round pick out of Georgia has now tallied 14 total tackles, including 6.0 sacks, and three passes defended through Philadelphia's first six games. Expect Carter to continue serving as the Eagles' top interior defensive lineman as the team travels to Cincinnati in Week 8.

Jalen Carter
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News