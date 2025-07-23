Jalen Hurts News: Sharp on first day of camp

Hurts completed 14 of 15 passes Wednesday at the first practice of training camp, Eliot Shorr-Parks of Sports Radio 94 WIP Philadelphia reports.

The Eagles have a new offensive coordinator, Kevin Patullo, who replaces Kellen Moore after spending the last four years as Nick Sirianni's passing-game coordinator. Continuity is the theme otherwise, with Philadelphia returning all but one of last year's starters on offense (G Mekhi Becton) after winning the Super Bowl. Two of the starting linemen are working back from offseason surgeries, but it seems all the key skill-position players are healthy for the start of training camp, including Hurts, Saquon Barkley and A.J. Brown. With 52 rushing touchdowns in 62 regular-season starts over the past four years, Hurts has become one of the most reliable assets at any position for fantasy, even though his passing volume and efficiency have fluctuated considerably from year to year.