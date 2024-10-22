Jalen Mills News: Active in loss

Mills recorded eight tackles (five solo), including a tackle for a loss, and a pass breakup in Sunday's 37-15 loss to the Steelers.

The safety who signed with the Jets' practice squad in September was playing in place of Chuck Clark (ankle) and Ashtyn Davis (head). Mills played in 17 regular-season games and on 443 defensive snaps for the Patriots in 2023, finishing with 45 tackles, a pass breakup and a forced fumble. Clark is on IR and can't return until Week 11 at the earliest, though Davis might come back as early as next week.