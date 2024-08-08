2024 New York Giants Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.
New York Giants
Quarterback Daniel Jones will be back to lead the Giants offense after tearing his ACL last November, but he'll be without tight end Darren Waller, who is now retired, and lead running back Saquon Barkley, who departed in free agency. New York nabbed the dynamic Malik Nabers sixth overall in the draft, and he should immediately assume the No. 1 receiver role. Meanwhile, the durable Devin Singletary was signed to help fill Barkley's void, though the former rates as an inferior pass catcher.
New York Giants 2024 Vital Information
- Head Coach: Brian Daboll (Year 3)
- Offensive Coordinator: Mike Kafka (Year 3) – Erhardt-Perkins scheme
- Defensive Coordinator: Shane Bowen (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme
- Bye Week: 11
Full 2024 New York Giants Depth Chart
Full 2023 New York Giants Stats
Stats to Know for the New York Giants
- 2023 Record: 6-11
- 2023 Strength of Schedule: .512 (T-12th)
- 2023 Point Differential: -141 (30th)
- 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 63% (9th)
- 2023 PROE: -2.2% (18th)
- 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 30th
|2023 Stats
|Offense
|Defense
|Plays
|1,057 (20th)
|1,091 (T-23rd)
|Points
|266 (30th)
|407 (26th)
|Turnovers
|19 (T-12th)
|31 (T-1st)
|Yards
|4,760 (29th)
|6,149 (27th)
|Rush Yards
|1,874 (16th)
|2,251 (29th)
|Pass Yards
|2,886 (31st)
|3,898 (19th)
|Drives
|199 (4th)
|199 (28th)
|Yards per Drive
|23.8 (30th)
|30.9 (22nd)
|Points per Drive
|1.21 (29th)
|1.96 (20th)
New York Giants 2024 Key Transactions
Skill Positions
|QB
|RB
|WR
|TE
|Veteran Additions
|Drew Lock
|Devin Singletary
|Allen Robinson
|Chris Manhertz
|Isaiah McKenzie
|Jack Stoll
|Miles Boykin
|Veteran Departures
|Tyrod Taylor
|Saquon Barkley
|Parris Campbell
|Darren Waller
|Matt Breida
|Sterling Shepard
|Gary Brightwell
Defense
|DL
|LB
|DB
|Veteran Additions
|Brian Burns
|None
|Jalen Mills
|Jordan Phillips
|Tre Herndon
|Veteran Departures
|A'Shawn Robinson
|None
|Xavier McKinney
|Jihad Ward
|Adoree' Jackson
Draft Picks
|Round
|Pick
|Player
|Position
|1
|6
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|2
|47
|Tyler Nubin
|S
|3
|70
|Andru Phillips
|CB
|4
|107
|Theo Johnson
|TE
|5
|166
|Tyrone Tracy
|RB
|6
|183
|Darius Muasau
|LB
New York Giants 2024 Top Fantasy Story
Daniel Jones was rewarded for a breakout 2022 campaign with a four-year, $160 million contract last offseason, but he struggled to a 2:6 TD:INT and 5.7 YPA over six games in 2023 before suffering a torn right ACL in Week 9 and sitting out the rest of the campaign. The quarterback's struggles certainly weren't all of his doing. New York's offensive line was historically bad, giving up a franchise-record 85 sacks (the second most ever allowed by a team in an NFL regular season).
Improvement on the O-line will be a significant factor in the offense's ability to succeed this year, but so too will be Jones' rapport with the new pieces around him, and especially with his new No. 1 wideout. Malik Nabers has electrified the team's brass since joining the Giants and has the talent to become an elite NFL wideout after putting up an 89-1,569-14 receiving line in his final season at LSU. For Nabers (and New York's offense as a whole) to succeed, however, Jones likely will need to get him the ball downfield. Even back in 2022, Jones was tied for 27th among NFL quarterbacks with just 27 completions of 20-plus yards.
If Jones struggles early, it's not out of the question that Drew Lock, whom New York signed in mid-March, could step in to start. Though Jones will be in just the second year of his big contract, his salary isn't guaranteed beyond 2024, making it feasible for the team to bench him if things don't pan out.
New York Giants 2024 Sleepers
⬆️ Sleeper: WR Wan'Dale Robinson
Saquon Barkley's exit looms large for the Giants' passing game, as he ranked fourth on the team in both targets and catches last season and served as a safety net for a QB corps that was constantly under pressure. Devin Singletary doesn't offer the same receiving chops, so Daniel Jones (or Drew Lock) may need to look elsewhere for a short-yardage option. Robinson could fill that role; he led New York with 60 receptions last season but averaged just 8.8 YPC. In PPR leagues, he could see enough volume to be useful as a flex or WR3.
😴 Super Sleeper: RB Tyrone Tracy
The Giants selected Tracy in the fifth round of this year's draft to bolster a thin running back room. While Singletary will open as the primary back and Eric Gray may get more opportunities in his second NFL season, Tracy is an intriguing option given his role as a receiver during his first three years in college. His pass-catching skills could be especially valuable for a team that may be playing from behind often, and Tracy could easily earn more touches as the season progresses if he performs well.
New York Giants 2024 Team Futures
- Giants Super Bowl 59 odds: 150-1 (T-28th) via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Brian Daboll 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 50-1 (T-27th) via DraftKings Sportsbook
- 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 6.5 (T-27th) via FanDuel Sportsbook
New York Giants 2024 Player Futures
- Brian Burns 2024 NFL Defensive Player of the Year odds: 66-1 (T-20th) via BetRivers Sportsbook
- Malik Nabers 2024 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year odds: 15-1 (4th) via BetMGM Sportsbook
- Devin Singletary 2024 Over/Under Rushing Yards: 750.5 (T-20th) via FanDuel Sportsbook
New York Giants 2024 Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Kickoff (ET)
|1
|Sep 8
|Minnesota Vikings
|1:00 PM
|2
|Sep 15
|at Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM
|3
|Sep 22
|at Cleveland Browns
|1:00 PM
|4
|Sep 26
|Dallas Cowboys
|8:15 PM
|5
|Oct 6
|at Seattle Seahawks
|4:25 PM
|6
|Oct 13
|Cincinnati Bengals
|8:20 PM
|7
|Oct 20
|Philadelphia Eagles
|1:00 PM
|8
|Oct 28
|at Pittsburgh Steelers
|8:15 PM
|9
|Nov 3
|Washington Commanders
|1:00 PM
|10
|Nov 10
|at Carolina Panthers
|9:30 AM
|11
|Bye
|12
|Nov 24
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|1:00 PM
|13
|Nov 28
|at Dallas Cowboys
|4:30 PM
|14
|Dec 8
|New Orleans Saints
|1:00 PM
|15
|Dec 15
|Baltimore Ravens
|1:00 PM
|16
|Dec 22
|at Atlanta Falcons
|1:00 PM
|17
|TBD
|Indianapolis Colts
|TBD
|18
|TBD
|at Philadelphia Eagles
|TBD