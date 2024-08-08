Fantasy Football
2024 New York Giants Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

Written by 
Paul Martinez 
Published on August 8, 2024

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

New York Giants

Quarterback Daniel Jones will be back to lead the Giants offense after tearing his ACL last November, but he'll be without tight end Darren Waller, who is now retired, and lead running back Saquon Barkley, who departed in free agency. New York nabbed the dynamic Malik Nabers sixth overall in the draft, and he should immediately assume the No. 1 receiver role. Meanwhile, the durable Devin Singletary was signed to help fill Barkley's void, though the former rates as an inferior pass catcher.

New York Giants 2024 Vital Information

  • Head Coach: Brian Daboll (Year 3)
  • Offensive Coordinator: Mike Kafka (Year 3) – Erhardt-Perkins scheme
  • Defensive Coordinator: Shane Bowen (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme
  • Bye Week: 11

Full 2024 New York Giants Depth Chart

Full 2023 New York Giants Stats

Stats to Know for the New York Giants

  • 2023 Record: 6-11
  • 2023 Strength of Schedule: .512 (T-12th)
  • 2023 Point Differential: -141 (30th)
  • 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 63% (9th)
  • 2023 PROE: -2.2% (18th)
  • 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 30th
2023 StatsOffenseDefense
Plays1,057 (20th)1,091 (T-23rd)
Points266 (30th)407 (26th)
Turnovers19 (T-12th)31 (T-1st)
Yards4,760 (29th)6,149 (27th)
Rush Yards1,874 (16th)2,251 (29th)
Pass Yards2,886 (31st)3,898 (19th)
Drives199 (4th)199 (28th)
Yards per Drive23.8 (30th)30.9 (22nd)
Points per Drive1.21 (29th)1.96 (20th)

New York Giants 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

 QBRBWRTE
Veteran AdditionsDrew LockDevin SingletaryAllen RobinsonChris Manhertz
   Isaiah McKenzieJack Stoll
   Miles Boykin 
     
Veteran DeparturesTyrod TaylorSaquon BarkleyParris CampbellDarren Waller
  Matt BreidaSterling Shepard 
  Gary Brightwell  

Defense

 DLLBDB
Veteran AdditionsBrian BurnsNoneJalen Mills
 Jordan Phillips Tre Herndon
    
Veteran DeparturesA'Shawn RobinsonNoneXavier McKinney
 Jihad Ward Adoree' Jackson

Draft Picks

RoundPickPlayerPosition
16Malik NabersWR
247Tyler NubinS
370Andru PhillipsCB
4107Theo JohnsonTE
5166Tyrone TracyRB
6183Darius MuasauLB

New York Giants 2024 Top Fantasy Story

Daniel Jones was rewarded for a breakout 2022 campaign with a four-year, $160 million contract last offseason, but he struggled to a 2:6 TD:INT and 5.7 YPA over six games in 2023 before suffering a torn right ACL in Week 9 and sitting out the rest of the campaign. The quarterback's struggles certainly weren't all of his doing. New York's offensive line was historically bad, giving up a franchise-record 85 sacks (the second most ever allowed by a team in an NFL regular season).

Improvement on the O-line will be a significant factor in the offense's ability to succeed this year, but so too will be Jones' rapport with the new pieces around him, and especially with his new No. 1 wideout. Malik Nabers has electrified the team's brass since joining the Giants and has the talent to become an elite NFL wideout after putting up an 89-1,569-14 receiving line in his final season at LSU. For Nabers (and New York's offense as a whole) to succeed, however, Jones likely will need to get him the ball downfield. Even back in 2022, Jones was tied for 27th among NFL quarterbacks with just 27 completions of 20-plus yards.

If Jones struggles early, it's not out of the question that Drew Lock, whom New York signed in mid-March, could step in to start. Though Jones will be in just the second year of his big contract, his salary isn't guaranteed beyond 2024, making it feasible for the team to bench him if things don't pan out.

New York Giants 2024 Sleepers

⬆️  Sleeper: WR Wan'Dale Robinson

Saquon Barkley's exit looms large for the Giants' passing game, as he ranked fourth on the team in both targets and catches last season and served as a safety net for a QB corps that was constantly under pressure. Devin Singletary doesn't offer the same receiving chops, so Daniel Jones (or Drew Lock) may need to look elsewhere for a short-yardage option. Robinson could fill that role; he led New York with 60 receptions last season but averaged just 8.8 YPC. In PPR leagues, he could see enough volume to be useful as a flex or WR3.

😴  Super Sleeper: RB Tyrone Tracy

The Giants selected Tracy in the fifth round of this year's draft to bolster a thin running back room. While Singletary will open as the primary back and Eric Gray may get more opportunities in his second NFL season, Tracy is an intriguing option given his role as a receiver during his first three years in college. His pass-catching skills could be especially valuable for a team that may be playing from behind often, and Tracy could easily earn more touches as the season progresses if he performs well.

New York Giants 2024 Team Futures

New York Giants 2024 Player Futures

New York Giants 2024 Schedule

WeekDateOpponentKickoff (ET)
1Sep 8Minnesota Vikings1:00 PM
2Sep 15at Washington Commanders1:00 PM
3Sep 22at Cleveland Browns1:00 PM
4Sep 26Dallas Cowboys8:15 PM
5Oct 6at Seattle Seahawks4:25 PM
6Oct 13Cincinnati Bengals8:20 PM
7Oct 20Philadelphia Eagles1:00 PM
8Oct 28at Pittsburgh Steelers8:15 PM
9Nov 3Washington Commanders1:00 PM
10Nov 10at Carolina Panthers9:30 AM
11Bye  
12Nov 24Tampa Bay Buccaneers1:00 PM
13Nov 28at Dallas Cowboys4:30 PM
14Dec 8New Orleans Saints1:00 PM
15Dec 15Baltimore Ravens1:00 PM
16Dec 22at Atlanta Falcons1:00 PM
17TBDIndianapolis ColtsTBD
18TBDat Philadelphia EaglesTBD

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Paul Martinez
Paul Martinez
Paul joined RotoWire in 2019 as a contributor of MLB content. He has since expanded his repertoire to coverage of the NFL and NBA, and he earned a nomination for the FSWA Player Notes Writer of the Year award for 2022. Paul has been playing fantasy sports since the turn of the century and is the first three-sport winner in the esteemed Couch Wars league. He considers Dodger Stadium his second home during baseball season.
