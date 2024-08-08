2024 New York Giants Preview: Roster Moves, Depth Chart, Schedule, Storylines and More

This article is part of our Team Previews series.

New York Giants

Quarterback Daniel Jones will be back to lead the Giants offense after tearing his ACL last November, but he'll be without tight end Darren Waller, who is now retired, and lead running back Saquon Barkley, who departed in free agency. New York nabbed the dynamic Malik Nabers sixth overall in the draft, and he should immediately assume the No. 1 receiver role. Meanwhile, the durable Devin Singletary was signed to help fill Barkley's void, though the former rates as an inferior pass catcher.

New York Giants 2024 Vital Information

Head Coach: Brian Daboll (Year 3)

Brian Daboll (Year 3) Offensive Coordinator: Mike Kafka (Year 3) – Erhardt-Perkins scheme

Mike Kafka (Year 3) – Erhardt-Perkins scheme Defensive Coordinator: Shane Bowen (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme

Shane Bowen (Year 1) – 3-4 scheme Bye Week: 11

Stats to Know for the New York Giants

2023 Record: 6-11

6-11 2023 Strength of Schedule: .512 (T-12th)

.512 (T-12th) 2023 Point Differential: -141 (30th)

-141 (30th) 2023 Pass-Play Rate: 63% (9th)

63% (9th) 2023 PROE: -2.2% (18th)

-2.2% (18th) 2023 PFF O-Line Rating: 30th

2023 Stats Offense Defense Plays 1,057 (20th) 1,091 (T-23rd) Points 266 (30th) 407 (26th) Turnovers 19 (T-12th) 31 (T-1st) Yards 4,760 (29th) 6,149 (27th) Rush Yards 1,874 (16th) 2,251 (29th) Pass Yards 2,886 (31st) 3,898 (19th) Drives 199 (4th) 199 (28th) Yards per Drive 23.8 (30th) 30.9 (22nd) Points per Drive 1.21 (29th) 1.96 (20th)

New York Giants 2024 Key Transactions

Skill Positions

Defense

Draft Picks

New York Giants 2024 Top Fantasy Story

Daniel Jones was rewarded for a breakout 2022 campaign with a four-year, $160 million contract last offseason, but he struggled to a 2:6 TD:INT and 5.7 YPA over six games in 2023 before suffering a torn right ACL in Week 9 and sitting out the rest of the campaign. The quarterback's struggles certainly weren't all of his doing. New York's offensive line was historically bad, giving up a franchise-record 85 sacks (the second most ever allowed by a team in an NFL regular season).

Improvement on the O-line will be a significant factor in the offense's ability to succeed this year, but so too will be Jones' rapport with the new pieces around him, and especially with his new No. 1 wideout. Malik Nabers has electrified the team's brass since joining the Giants and has the talent to become an elite NFL wideout after putting up an 89-1,569-14 receiving line in his final season at LSU. For Nabers (and New York's offense as a whole) to succeed, however, Jones likely will need to get him the ball downfield. Even back in 2022, Jones was tied for 27th among NFL quarterbacks with just 27 completions of 20-plus yards.

If Jones struggles early, it's not out of the question that Drew Lock, whom New York signed in mid-March, could step in to start. Though Jones will be in just the second year of his big contract, his salary isn't guaranteed beyond 2024, making it feasible for the team to bench him if things don't pan out.

New York Giants 2024 Sleepers

⬆️ Sleeper: WR Wan'Dale Robinson

Saquon Barkley's exit looms large for the Giants' passing game, as he ranked fourth on the team in both targets and catches last season and served as a safety net for a QB corps that was constantly under pressure. Devin Singletary doesn't offer the same receiving chops, so Daniel Jones (or Drew Lock) may need to look elsewhere for a short-yardage option. Robinson could fill that role; he led New York with 60 receptions last season but averaged just 8.8 YPC. In PPR leagues, he could see enough volume to be useful as a flex or WR3.

😴 Super Sleeper: RB Tyrone Tracy

The Giants selected Tracy in the fifth round of this year's draft to bolster a thin running back room. While Singletary will open as the primary back and Eric Gray may get more opportunities in his second NFL season, Tracy is an intriguing option given his role as a receiver during his first three years in college. His pass-catching skills could be especially valuable for a team that may be playing from behind often, and Tracy could easily earn more touches as the season progresses if he performs well.

New York Giants 2024 Team Futures

Giants Super Bowl 59 odds: 150-1 (T-28th) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(T-28th) Brian Daboll 2024 Coach of the Year odds: 50-1 (T-27th) via DraftKings Sportsbook

(T-27th) 2024 Projected Over/Under Win Total: 6.5 (T-27th) via FanDuel Sportsbook

New York Giants 2024 Player Futures

New York Giants 2024 Schedule