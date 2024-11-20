Jalen Ramsey Injury: Dealing with knee injury

Ramsey (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Ramsey played 100 percent of the Dolphins' defensive snaps and recorded five total tackles and two passes defended, including one interception, in Sunday's win over the Raiders. However, it now appears that he picked up a knee injury in the process. Ramsey's participation Thursday and Friday will likely provide the best indication of whether he can play through the issue in the Week 12 divisional matchup against the Patriots.