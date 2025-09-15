KaVontae Turpin (neck) left midway through the game, pushing Tolbert into the primary kick returner role, and he was also back on a New York punt in OT but settled for a fair catch. The Cowboys' passing game has had a fairly narrow target tree so far -- one of CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens or Jake Ferguson were on the other end of 32 of Dak Prescott's 52 pass attempts during the contest -- but Tolbert hasn't done much with his rare receiving chances to earn a bigger share, posting a 3-16-0 line on six targets to begin 2025.