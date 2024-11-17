Ja'Marr Chase News: Records fourth 1,000-yard season

Chase reeled in seven of his 13 targets for 75 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 34-27 loss to the Chargers.

Chase has his fantasy managers off to a great start for No-Loss November with staggering totals of 25 receptions, 482 yards and five touchdowns in just three games this calendar month. The 24-year-old also clinched his fourth 1,000-yard season in as many years as a pro Sunday. The Bengals welcomed back Tee Higgins (9-148-1) in this contest, and both star wideouts thrived playing off of each other with 13 targets apiece. With Cincinnati on a bye in Week 12, Chase will continue to add to his magnificent 73-1,056-12 season line when the team resumes play against the Steelers on Dec. 1.