James Conner News: Disappointing numbers in loss

Conner rushed seven times for 24 yards and brought in four of five targets for 22 yards in the Cardinals' 34-13 loss to the Packers on Sunday.

Conner's numbers were certainly a disappointment given some of his other performances this season, although a game script that saw Arizona already down 24-10 at the half didn't help his cause. Conner's backfield mates Trey Benson and Emari Demercado also combined for nine carries and the latter added five receptions on seven targets, so the veteran back had to cede more touches than usual. Conner will aim to bounce back in a Week 7 home Monday night battle against the Chargers on Oct. 21.