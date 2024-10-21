James Conner News: Leading yardage getter Monday

Conner rushed 19 times for 101 yards and brought in two of four targets for 51 receiving yards in Monday's 17-15 win over the Chargers.

Conner's downhill running style set the tempo for the Cardinals in a game that featured just 32 points. The bruising back didn't have a carry longer than 14 yards against the Chargers, he simply took chunks out of the defense consistently throughout the contest. This was Conner's third game reaching the century mark in rushing yards, and it also marked a new high in yards from scrimmage for the veteran tailback. With Week 6's dud against Green Bay in the rear-view mirror, Conner lines up to be a strong play against Miami on Sunday.