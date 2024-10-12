James Cook Injury: Officially questionable for Monday

Cook was a limited participant in practice Saturday and is questionable for Monday night's game against the Jets, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

A report earlier Saturday indicated that Cook would be limited in practice but is trending toward suiting up Monday, and with the first part of that scenario having officially occurred, there is reason to believe that Cook is in line to play against the Jets. The running back didn't practice at all Thursday and Friday, so his upgrade to a limited session Saturday is a welcome sign for fantasy managers who roster him. Still, it makes sense to keep a close eye on any updates to Cook's status, as the Bills playing on Monday Night Football makes for a tricky situation in fantasy should there be any hint that he may actually not be cleared to start in the contest. Ty Johnson and Ray Davis are the ball carriers behind Cook on the depth chart.