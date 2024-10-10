James Cook Injury: Only doing work on side Thursday

Cook (foot/toe) is working on the side field at practice Thursday, Katherine Fitzgerald of The Buffalo News reports.

Cook appears destined to be listed as 'DNP' for a second straight day after having picked up foot and toe injuries during Buffalo's narrow Week 5 loss to Houston. The starting running back is reportedly considered 'day-to-day' entering a Monday Night Football matchup against the Jets, but he'll only have two more chances to officially participate in practice before receiving an injury designation for the Week 6 matchup. Ty Johnson and Ray Davis will figure to start out of the backfield for the Bills if Cook is forced to miss any time.